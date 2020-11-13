Local doctor reacts to SEC COVID-19 guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB, Alabama and Auburn fans are not happy about news that games have been cancelled because of COVID-19.
But it’s not necessarily because a bunch of players and coaches have the virus, but because they’ve been exposed to it, and some SEC protocols have some people scratching their heads.
What some may find confusing is the length of time players have to sit out if they’ve been diagnosed with the virus versus if they’ve only been exposed to it.
Once an infection has been confirmed that person has to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test.
But those who come in close, prolonged contact with an infected person must quarantine for 14 days.
Some said it doesn’t make much sense for someone who does not actually have the virus yet to be benched longer than those who do.
But doctors said that has to do with the biology of the COVID-19 virus.
“Ten days after the start of those symptoms, you’re not really shedding viable virus, or virus that can cause further transmission. So that’s where that 10 days comes from,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford.
“The 14 days, where that comes from is, again more careful scientific analysis, is that once you’re exposed to the virus, generally about 14 days is the longest amount of time that you can go before you begin to be sick,” Dr. Willeford explained.
Dr. Willeford agreed that while fans may be angry about those cancelled events, it’s necessary to “break the chain of transmission.”
He says once that chain is broken, that’s when we can meaningfully start to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
