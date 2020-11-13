Lincoln PD partners with DNA lab to identify woman found dead behind house near Superspeedway

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department has partnered with a DNA laboratory to help identify a woman whose body was found behind a vacant home about five miles from the Talladega Superspeedway in 2012.
In May 2012, a Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling rural Allred Road in Lincoln. He noticed the front door of a vacant home was wide open and decided to investigate.
While searching the backyard the deputy found the decomposing remains of a woman. At the time she was discovered, the Superspeedway was holding a multi-day race event with thousands in attendance. It is unclear, however, if she had any connection to the events that weekend.
Investigators said the autopsy showed she was a white female between 45 and 65 years old. She was found wearing a royal blue shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and off-white shoes. She had sandy brown hair that was graying and wore dentures engraved with the name “Powders.”
The state forensics department determined she likely had lung cancer.
Because of few to no leads, the case into who she was or her family members went cold.
The Lincoln Police Department has partnered with Othram to use advanced DNA testing to determine the identity of the woman, or find a relative.
If you have any information that might help the investigation, call the Lincoln Police Department at 205-763-7777 or 205-763-4064.
A fund has been set up to cover the costs of testing for this case.
The Lincoln Police Department has contributed to the campaign to help expedite her identification.
