Hoover Senior Center’s 2020 Food Drive

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, November 16, 2020, the Hoover Senior Center will hold its 2020 HCS Food Drive.
Participants will be able to drive through a line and drop off their donations. Items collected will be donated to the food bank at Green Valley Baptist Church.
Brookdale Senior Living and Right at Home will also be on hand for the event and will offer a treat to those who donate.
Suggested items for donation are: pasta, jelly, cereal, mac-n-cheese, canned vegetables, apple juice (low sugar), canned tuna, canned meats, fruit cups/cans, crackers, pretzels, microwave popcorn, chocolate pudding (low fat), breakfast bars, animal crackers, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap, shampoo, conditioner and KIeenex.
The hours will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. The event will be held in the upper parking lot of the Senior Center.
