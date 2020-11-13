Four arrested trying to smuggle contraband into Lee County Detention Center

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Four people are finding themselves inside the detention center they were attempting to smuggle contraband into.
During a Nov. 2 perimeter check, deputies found that part of a security fence near one of the cell blocks had been cut. The exterior cell had also been breached.
Security camera footage showed a man cut the fence and enter the breached area.
Deputies then recovered several items of contraband, including marijuana, cigarette lighters, cell phones, chargers, rolling papers, tools and electrical wire.
Jordan Treveon Armstead, 19, was developed as the suspect who cut the security fence and breached the wall. He was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
Khyah Cymone Lewis, 27, X-Zavious Rimeek Bryant, 23, and Jacquavious Jamar Greathouse, 30, were all also arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband. They are all being held in the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond each.
“Based on the evidence, Mr. Armstead exhibited a specific interest in the Lee County Detention Center. We have obliged his unauthorized and illegal visit by providing him a cell as a defendant,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
