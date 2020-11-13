Education advocates concerned about continuing in person learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuggle Elementary School is temporarily closed due to COVID and some education advocates caution about moving forward with in person learning.
“The numbers are high in the state and in Jefferson County,” said Richard Franklin, AFT. “We can’t expect the numbers to be low just because we say we’re going into the school building.”
Union representatives for Birmingham City School staff say they’re concerned, but not surprised, to learn of increasing COVID cases in the district. According to the state COVID School Dashboard, Birmingham City Schools reported less than five cases as of last week.
The district announced Wednesday Tuggle Elementary School would switch back to virtual learning after five positive cases were recorded over the past two weeks.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan wasn’t available for an interview Thursday, but in a release to parents Wednesday said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we are responding by immediately deep cleaning the building over the next two days.”
The temporary shut down comes only days into the start of in-person learning and as the district prepared to bring high school students back into schools.
Union representatives say they trust Dr. Sullivan’s judgement, but continue to believe it may be too soon to bring students back.
“We do believe in-person learning is better, but during a pandemic the safest thing and the most consistent thing that we can do is online," said Richard Franklin, AFT.
Union representatives say they are monitoring for more COVID-19 case reports.
Birmingham City School leaders say nursing staff are also conducting contact tracing based on the positive COVID-19 cases.
