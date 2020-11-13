FIRST ALERT: Sunday morning rain followed by cooler temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a clear sky Friday night with cool temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.
Saturday will be gorgeous with highs topping off in the lower 70s and it will be mostly sunny again. A First Alert for showers on Sunday morning as our next big thing moves through. The best chances for rain will happen before noon.
Due to the timing, temperatures will not be as warm and will rise into the upper 60s. A First Alert for below normal temperatures next week. New data suggests temperatures at night might not be as chilly, so we might not see widespread frost but patchy either Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. It will be dry so pay attention to your fall plants because you might need to water them. The main tropical system we are tracking now is Tropical Storm Iota over the Caribbean. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday morning and make landfall in Nicaragua and Honduras as a Cat 3 hurricane by Monday.
