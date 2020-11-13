Deputy at Bessemer County Jail charged with bringing contraband to inmates

30-year-old Desmond Clopton (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
November 13, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy is accused of breaking the law himself by bringing contraband into a jail.

After an extensive investigation, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Desmond Clopton for promoting prison contraband. 

Investigators said Clopton was a recent graduate of the Sheriff’s Academy and was working as a deputy in the Bessemer County Jail.

Deputies said Clopton brought contraband to inmates in the jail. His bond is set at $3,000.

The case remains under investigation.

