Deputy at Bessemer County Jail charged with bringing contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy is accused of breaking the law himself by bringing contraband into a jail.
After an extensive investigation, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Desmond Clopton for promoting prison contraband.
Investigators said Clopton was a recent graduate of the Sheriff’s Academy and was working as a deputy in the Bessemer County Jail.
Deputies said Clopton brought contraband to inmates in the jail. His bond is set at $3,000.
The case remains under investigation.
