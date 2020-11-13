Cases of COVID-19 sky rocket in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cases of COVID-19 are going way up in Blount County, with an average of 31 new confirmed cases every day.
So, what’s being done to help stop the spread?
Commission Chair, Chris Green, said county leaders are doing everything they can to encourage people to follow the recommended guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19, stopping short of taking some sort of legal action to get residents to comply.
Blount County has seen 33 COVID deaths and 1,904 total COVID cases.
434 cases of the virus were confirmed in the last two weeks, with 186 confirmed since last Sunday.
County leaders said they are concerned about the increases and hope people will start taking more precautions soon.
“Quite frankly, it seems that while at one time we hardly knew anybody that had been diagnosed, now we have cases that just seem to be all around us. So, it’s very hard to avoid, unfortunately, someone that has a case,” Green said.
In the past, Blount County Sheriff, Mark Moon, has been adamantly against enforcing mask wearing in the county.
We reached out to him to see if he’s had a change of heart about that with the recent increase in cases, but he was unavailable for comment.
