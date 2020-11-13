BIG in Science to host STEM event for young girls

BLACK BELT REGION , Ala. (WBRC) - A science teacher working to get her PhD is on a mission to not only help solve the science teacher shortage in Alabama but also to expose young girls in undeserved communities to the world of science, tech, engineering and math (STEM).
A free virtual event called BIG in Science is being hosted Saturday for girls living in Alabama’s black belt region who are interested in learning more about science.
The coordinator, Malysa Chandler, is from this area too. This region includes Hale, Greene, Marengo counties and more.
The first part of the program will feature African-American women from the Black Belt sharing their stories about working in STEM fields. Then the event will have a lab portion experiment where the girls will get to follow along and complete a science virtual project, with materials organizers have already provided to them.
The program coordinator of BIG in Science, who also has a work and educational background in science, say only about 2.9% of Black women have bachelor degrees in STEM fields. She hopes this event showing girls the possibilities in science, can eventually increase that number.
“Society has this perception that the science profession is a male’s profession and that’s not the case. Women have so much to bring to that profession. As a science teacher I want to help young ladies realize their potential in this particular area,” said Malysa Chandler Big in Science Virtual event coordinator.
Chandler said she might have more virtual events like this if tomorrow’s goes well, and said next time her STEM event may be geared towards inspiring young Black boys.
