A benefit concert for Alabama and Lyric Theatres

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a night of solo acoustic songs with artist Drew Holcomb Sunday at the historic Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.
Organizers said ‘Drew Holcomb: A Benefit for Our Theatres’ will raise money for both the Lyric and the Alabama, which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historic Magic City venues have cancelled or rescheduled more than 100 events because of the pandemic.
Sunday night’s show features socially distanced reserved seating in pods of groups of 2 and 4. Masks are required at all times except when eating and drinking. Capacity is 30% to ensure safe social distancing, so tickets are very limited.
In addition to standard cleaning procedures, the Alabama and Lyric Theatres have implemented the following policies and procedures to protect guests, staff and volunteers at events during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- All guests have their temperatures checked by security before entering the building and will be provided with a pump of hand sanitizer.
- Masks are required at all times.
- Tickets are scanned, touch free.
- Hand sanitizer stations are spread throughout the theatre and disinfectant wipes are available for guests who wish to wipe their seat down before sitting.
- All seats are reserved and are sold in pods of 2 and 4 to keep parties separated by at least 6 feet.
- The bar and merchandise stand only accept cards, no cash.
- Plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer are set up at every bar station.
- High touch surfaces are sanitized every 30 minutes.
- The theatre is disinfected after every event with nontoxic disinfectant solution using an electrostatic fogger to ensure that every surface, including fabric, has been disinfected.
The concert is Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8 p.m. You can order tickets here.
