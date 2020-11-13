Bedsole, Patton face off in HD49 special election

RB: I think the easiest place to start with the conversation about prisons is that our state desperately needs modern facilities to house convicted individuals in a way that our state should. We should expect a certain level of treatment for our citizens that have been incarcerated, and our facilities right now are not meeting our standards. So these new proposed facilities are desperately needed to cut down the level of violence inside of our prisons and to treat our convicted inmates as humanly as possible. For the people who live in and around the proposed areas for the prison, I certainly can understand any of their concerns about having a prison built in their community, and for that, I empathize with them and am willing to facilitate as much conversation as we can between the citizens and the Department of Corrections. Recently I was invited to a meeting with the commissioner of the Department of Corrections to hear a little bit about what he has been saying on the design of the plan and frankly, I asked for him to hold a public hearing to share some of the same details with the members of the community. But I think building the new prisons are very important to our fate and I know it’s going to be a very difficult time for the people living in those communities to accept a prison being built in those communities, but we’ll continue to communicate and flesh out the details so that everyone in that area has all the information that they need.