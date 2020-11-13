ADPH: Surge in COVID-19 connected to large social gatherings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases in Alabama are increasing, and the Alabama Department of Public Health says that preliminary data shows a large number of COVID-19 cases are from social gatherings with more than 10 people.
ADPH says this includes events like “fall or Halloween parties, sporting events, work-related meetings and church-sponsored activities.”
“Other contributors to these numbers are cases in the preschool, school, and college-age population, as well as some cases in healthcare workers, congregate settings, long-term care, and travel,” ADPH officials said in a statement.
ADPH officials are urging Alabamians to social distance, practice respiratory hygiene and wear face masks. Anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain isolated for 10 days “after onset of symptoms if symptomatic or from date of test if asymptomatic.”
“Adherence to home quarantine of 14 days from last exposure to a case for close contacts is critical to further control this virus, as the incubation period for this illness is two to fourteen days,” officials said.
According to ADPH officials, anyone refusing to adhere to quarantine requirements places other people at risk.
“Recent CDC information indicates that over 10% of cases of COVID-19 might be missed if home quarantine were shortened from the existing time frame,” said ADPH officials.
On Friday, ADPH reported 2,980 new COVID-19 cases, which includes confirmed and probable cases.
According to ADPH, the high number of cases reported in the data released Friday was not the result of a data backlog.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.