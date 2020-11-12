UAB vs. North Texas game postponed, team continuing to monitor COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday UAB was added to the constantly growing list of teams that will not be playing this weekend. The Blazers' game with North Texas is officially postponed due to COVID-19.
The game was supposed to be played Saturday at Legion Field. There remains a possibility to reschedule and the schools will work with the league office in that instance.
“Although it is disappointing we cannot play this weekend, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the most important factor in our decision,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “These are unprecedented times and we appreciate the patience of our fan base as we navigate this situation together.”
We asked UAB Associate Athletic Director Ted Feeley which team led to the postponement and received the following statement:
“We had positives and then tracing knocked a lot of people out. North Texas is down numbers but was ready to play.”
Despite this week’s results and the rise of COVID-19 cases on the rise within college football, UAB head coach Bill Clark remains confident in the Blazers COVID-19 testing plan they created in the summer.
UAB continues to test players for COVID-19 several times a week. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the team was waiting on Tuesday’s test results. Clark said before Tuesday’s test that they’ve only had a couple of cases over the past couple of weeks.
“This is one of the craziest years I’ve been part of. During the summer, we had one goal - to play for our kids. There’s no doubt we’ve done everything you can do and try to do, it’s not a week-by-week deal, it’s a day-by-day," Clark said.
