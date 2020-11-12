Birmingham’s annual National Veteran’s Day Parade celebrated virtually this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, Birmingham’s annual National Veteran’s Day Parade was held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.
It is the longest-running parade in the country and organizers said although it’s held online this year, the message still needed to be celebrated.
“We weren’t going to let a pandemic stop us from honoring our veterans,” Parade Chairman Col. Danny Sample said. “It is absolutely special. Especially, to be able to put together the parade, because even though we are virtual, we are continuously holding a parade every year since 1947.”
The parade was held online and was a combination of new and old.
“We took entries," Sample said. "There are videos from the last few years parades as well as some of them sent in new videos for this year.”
Sample said the parade normally has almost two thousand participants and thousands of spectators, but this year, it got around 50 video entries and hundreds tuning in online.
“Just because we aren’t marching through the streets, it did not stop people from putting videos together, getting together and saying yes, we are going to honor our veterans on Veteran’s Day,” Sample said.
Sample said he knows the message stays the same, no matter the format of the parade.
“Mostly any veteran you talk to is going to be humbled,” Sample said “We are very humbled to be able to stand before people like yourself, and others. We just know that we did what we wanted to do. It is just an honor to serve.”
Sample said the parade lineup didn’t change much this year, still including his favorite part.
“To me, seeing those young people stepping up and wanting to put on the uniform, that always makes me feel good," He said. "I know when I do retire, there are some really fresh and young leaders heading up to take my place.”
Sample said even with the success of the virtual parade, they are planning to host an in-person parade next year.
