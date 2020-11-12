A.G. GASTON Boys and Girls club works to keep rolling after catalytic converter theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent theft is making it harder for Birmingham’s A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club to pick up and drop off some the children they serve.
Club CEO Frank Adams says thieves cut through a fence to get onto the brand new facility’s campus behind the Birmingham Crossplex. Then, Adams says, the thieves removed the catalytic converters from all six of the club’s vans.
Spikes in catalytic converter thefts are being reported in communities around the country. Experts say thieves can steal the pollution control devices in as little as two minutes and sell them for up to $200.
The club estimates the damage at $12,500 to $13,000, leaving Adams frustrated about what could have been done with that money as the club seeks to help children find normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those are dollars that can’t be spent on artwork, those are dollars that can’t be spent on games or learning tools that we use to encourage and empower our young people every day,” says Adams.
Adams says those wishing to help the club can contact them directly at www.aggbgc.org. A go-fund me page has also been set up by Citizens Trust Bank Alabama President Jason Eppenger.
