West Alabama Veterans host food drive on Veterans Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The members of Cottondale’s VFW Post 6022 hosted an event on Veterans Day that supported hundreds of people in the Tuscaloosa area who could be hurting because of coronavirus.
“There’s a great need. People are really suffering because of COVID,” said Christie Nelson, the President of Post’s Women’s Auxiliary. It also explained the long line of cars stretched down the highway in front of Cottondale’s VFW Post 6022.
“With COVID and everything going on right now and work can be difficult and life can be difficult for anyone,” explained Eric Hall as he waited in line for food.
The VFW Post partnered with the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, Harvest Christian Church, Disabled American Veterans and the West Alabama Food Bank to help people who may be struggling because of coronavirus.
“It affected how we can get out in the community and do things. And it affects how many people are able to celebrate the holidays. A lot of people don’t have a lot of money, they don’t have a lot to buy food, groceries with, so this is a way to help people feed their families,” Nelson continued.
The separated two tons of donated food into 300 boxed and hygiene bags to giveaway. Organizers hope the gesture of kindness helps those who have done so much for others.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.