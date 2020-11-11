UPDATE: Homewood and Rob e’ Mans reach agreement on property dispute

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with an update on a two-year-old property dispute between the city of Homewood and a business.
In September, Eddie Cleveland who owns the Rob 'e Mans property told us for the past two years, the city of Homewood has been asking to purchase two to three feet of his property for the 18th street beautification project that’s currently taking place.
Cleveland says that would have a big impact on business. Shortly after our story aired about Rob e' Mans situation, both sides came to an agreement which is good news for the longtime automotive business. Cleveland is thankful the city isn’t going to move into his property.
“Being here over 36 years, I wasn’t trying to be rude but I just didn’t have property to give to the city for what they were wanting and I’m thankful to the citizens for helping me stand up and push back a little bit to the point that the city agrees and we’ve come to a great conclusion,” Cleveland said.
We’re told instead of parking, the city is going to add green space in front of Rob e' Mans which is something the community has been asking to see more of in Homewood.
