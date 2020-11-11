Univ. of Alabama offering free COVID ‘exit testing’ to students before winter break

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will offer free COVID-19 ‘exit testing’ to students before they leave campus for Thanksgiving and winter break.
The optional testing is available to any student who wants it. You’ll just need to schedule an appointment online and take your ACT card, CWID, and driver’s license or government-issued ID with you.
Here’s when and where the testing will be available:
At Coleman Coliseum:
Through Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 16-20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 23-24: 9 a.m. to noon
At East Campus Storm Shelter:
Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 7-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the Student Health Center
Dec. 14-Dec. 18: Call 205-348-2778 to schedule an appointment
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.