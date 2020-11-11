Tuggle Elementary switching to remote learning after 5 COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuggle Elementary School is shifting to remote learning for the rest of the week because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Birmingham City Schools' leaders said Tuggle has recorded five positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are responding by immediately deep cleaning the building for the next two days,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “During this time faculty and staff will work remotely and all students will have virtual learning November 12-13.”
Parents are being notified by the school principal and the BCS nursing staff is conducting contact tracing.
