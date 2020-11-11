73rd National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The 73rd Annual National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham will be held virtually for the first time in its history because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event will include a mixture of live and recorded content and will culminate with a live broadcast fireworks show.
“Due to safety concerns, we knew the parade could not happen in its traditional format,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Parade. “Despite this barrier, we wanted to continue to remember and honor our nation’s veterans while teaching others about their sacrifice, and this virtual event gives us the ability to do just that.”
The event will be broadcast via nationalveteransday.org and will include a mixture of live and pre-recorded content including color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, the 117th Air Refueling Wing, many greetings and shoutouts from frequent participants in the parade, along with past parade footage with vintage aircrafts, floats, horses,
The virtual event will end with a live broadcast of the fireworks show over downtown/southside Birmingham.
“While we cannot be together physically to remember and honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much of themselves — many with their lives — to afford us our freedoms, we can continue to celebrate them uniquely and safely from our own homes,” added Ryan.
Birmingham’s annual National Veterans Day Parade celebrates the national holiday signed into legislation by President Eisenhower in 1954 and is the longest-running parade in the country.
For more information, visit nationalveteransday.org.
