PARA hosts pandemic friendly day camps for kids

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority (PARA) is hosting a day camp for kids on Veterans Day. The timing couldn’t be better with students out of school today and looking for something safe and fun to do.
PARA is really trying to help kids get hands on and get out of the house especially now where there’s not a ton of fun safe things to do, because of the pandemic.
PARA staff members are having a hands-on discovery day camp at the Buddy Powell Pavilion from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. This is just one of the many short camps they plan on hosting. PARA will be having different ones every Friday evening for children at different locations.
What all of these camps have in common , is they will focus on discovering either natural science, sports or arts and culture. Kids will be spilt up into small groups and enjoy an educational recreational experience setting in a span of three or more hours.
PARA is encouraging parents to join their PARA Kids Facebook group to stay up to date on all of the pandemic friendly activities they have available for kids. Sign up by clicking here.
