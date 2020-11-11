PARA hosts drive in Veterans Day ceremony in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Robert and Wanda Floodeen would have preferred front row seats for Tuscaloosa’s Veterans Day ceremony. But watching it from the front seat of their car had to do this year.
“Still doing it is a big thing. There’s always ways to do something. A lot of people get told no then quit,” Robert Flooden said. The couple didn’t want to miss the program even if they were not going to be seated in chairs.
The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority asked people to come and view the ceremony from their car to promote social distancing because of coronavirus.
“I think it is a great honor just to be able to come out here and do this, whether we have to sit in our car or not sit in our car,” Wanda Flooden continued.
Coronavirus forced PARA to cancel an event in support of veterans earlier this year. “We didn’t have a Memorial Day service. And we said we would have one for Veterans Day. So we are trying a new operation,” PARA spokeswoman Becky Booker explained.
People here feel veterans are a huge part of the Tuscaloosa community, so it’s important to show them respect even during this pandemic. “We have to make the adjustment. The adjustments we have to make due to COVID19. But it;'s not going to stop us supporting today,” Craig King went on to say.
People could also listen to the ceremony on a radio station that simulcasted the ceremony if they could not hear people talking over loud speakers.
