FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re getting a first look at the new Fultondale High School. Jefferson County School leaders released new renderings of the school site and athletic facility upgrades.
The district tweeted out several pictures of what the new high school is expected to look like. The bid date for the school is expected next month and in about two years the new state-of-the-art school site will be ready for students and staff.
From a birds-eye view the new 7th-12th grade school site is expansive and it includes a new building and new athletic facility upgrades.
The renderings include several angles showing the face of the school the new baseball and softball fields and new concession stand and ticket booth.
District Leaders sent us a breakdown of what’s coming to the $60 million dollar upgrade. It includes state of the art classrooms, computer and science labs, career tech classrooms, and new fine arts facilities.
Athletic facility upgrades also include renovations to the track and bleachers completed by August 2021 and an upgraded field house, softball and baseball field by December 2021.
The new high school will be built at the current school site off Carson Road.
Once the new building is ready, students will transition over.
Back in January we spoke with former Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery who said the county also plans to widen Carson Road and add turn lanes and traffic lights for the new school site.
