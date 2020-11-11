Local non-profit helps veterans get back on their feet

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday is Veterans Day and one local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet.
Three Hots and a Cot is an organization created by veterans for homeless veterans.
Its mission is to help them transition from life on the streets, back into society.
Facility manager of Three Hots and a Cot, Patrick McGee, said there are men and women on the streets of Alabama who served our nation, and due to various circumstances, they’re homeless.
“People are raised a certain way and then they go off to the military and everything about their life that they knew about their life changes…especially the people that go to wartime,” McGee explained.
“And then you come back with a disease that you didn’t even know existed…PTSD,” he said.
And that’s why Three Hots and a Cot was formed.
“A lot of them self-medicate through certain ways and a lot of them just struggle with life in general because what’s normal to them is not normal to other people. What’s normal to them is the military life…wartime…chaos…and so they end up on the streets,” McGee said.
He explained that Three Hots and a Cot takes in every veteran it can with the main objective of keeping them from becoming a statistic.
“Right now, there’s a veteran committing suicide, there’s one thinking about suicide, there’s a ton homeless and we will keep taking them in until we can’t,” McGee said.
His passion for the organization is obvious because for him it’s personal.
“Everything else in my life became insignificant, especially to the people that worked here who took the time to council me on their own, made sure I was at the VA every day to continue counseling and when I started improving and making progress…they hired me full time,” McGee said.
McGee encourages any veteran who needs help to go to the V.A. and ask for Three Hots and a Cot.
But the organization also needs your help to continue helping veterans.
They’re asking for monetary donations, as well as food, clothing and toiletries.
If you’d like to help, visit the Three Hots and a Cot website at cotsforvets.org.
