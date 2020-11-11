Helena Police investigate two restaurant burglaries

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police officers are investigating two restaurant burglaries that happened Sunday morning, Nov. 8.
They hope surveillance video will help solve the crimes.
Officers were dispatched to El Tejano restaurant in response to a burglary report.
Investigators said the restaurant was forcefully entered and cash was taken from the register during the overnight hours.
A short time later, it was learned Golden Rule BBQ was also forcefully entered and cash was taken from the registers. Evidence Technicians were called to the scene and they collected physical evidence which has been sent to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis.
If you recognize the men in the video, contact Helena Police Department at 205-663-6499 or email Detective Sean Boczar at sboczar@helenapd.com
