Harvest Outreach Ministry hosts Veterans Day food giveaway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups in Tuscaloosa are teaming up to help make sure veterans and their families stay fed during the pandemic in the Tuscaloosa County area.
Harvest Outreach Ministry is hosting the Veterans food distribution event at the VFW post 6022 building in Cottondale, where they plan to give away 300 food boxes. The meal food giveaway drive for Veterans is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7001 University Blvd East.
Harvest Ministry Outreach is the same group who’s hosted a series of food drives all year in west Alabama, to help those struggling during this pandemic. Just a few weeks ago volunteers gave food to college students at Stillman college.
On Wednesday, 30 volunteers from the Tuscaloosa veterans affairs medical center, Veterans of foreign wars, Disabled American veterans are all helping give back to veterans and their families.
The food giveaway for veterans will be first come first serve drive-thru style. People are asked to donate to the West Alabama Food Bank, who helps supply the meals.
