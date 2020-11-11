Friday night lights are the perfect time to entertain for the Hillcrest H.S. marching band

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The pandemic has really taken a toll on the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School marching band as its numbers have been cut by almost 50 percent. And yet, the Pride of Patriot Parkway continues to boom out a sound that band director Meghan Miller brags about.
“This is just an incredible hardworking bunch of kids,” said Miller. “The have just overcome so much and faced adversity and is doing all is needed to be out on the field and perform during halftime of all the home games.”
The show on Fridays has no name - the band just plays some throwback songs from the 1970s and 80s. The band opens with “Living on a Prayer,” followed by “Hard to Handle” then “Jump” and finish with “Take on Me.”
Normally the Hillcrest High School’s Pride of the Patriot Parkway takes a trip in the spring to perform or march in a parade, but not this go around.
On Friday the band will be in the spotlight on WBRC at 10:25 p.m. during Sideline on WBRC FOX6.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.