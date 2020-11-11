Don’t forget your umbrella Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting going here today on your Veteran’s Day morning with scattered showers already. Our First Alert Weather Team anticipated this in our forecasts with Matt, Jill ad J-P yesterday.
We begin the day looking out with temps in the 60s to low 70s. We are well above our normal low of 45-degrees.
First Alert Accutrack is showing bands of rainfall in our area. We have an approaching cold front and the outer bands of rain from Eta giving us showers today.
Look for high temp in the upper 70s today. Some places could even make it into the low 80s.
It’s shaping up to be a very wet Veteran’s Day, so be careful on our roadways all day. Our future radar is showing drier air moving in tomorrow. A cold front is expected to clear our skies Thursday, bringing us less humid conditions.
Tropical Storm Eta’s forecast track has changed. Yesterday it was looking like a Florida Panhandle landfall this weekend, but if you’ve checked your First Alert weather app, you already know that’s not the case now. Eta will likely strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and then weaken before making landfall into northwest Florida tomorrow afternoon. Eta should weaken rapidly to tropical depression status as it moves into northeast Florida early Friday morning and weaker still as it continues to move east into the Atlantic on Saturday.
Meanwhile Tropical Storm Theta remains in the eastern Atlantic and another system could become a named storm in the Caribbean within the next five days.
Our 7-day forecast shows decreasing clouds by tomorrow and Friday. Friday night football looks great with temps in the 60s and dry conditions. Check out all the scores and highlights on Sideline on WBRC Friday night!
Cooler air with a slight chance of a shower is expected early next week.
Have a safe Veteran’s Day, and don’t forget that 'brella!
