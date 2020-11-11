Don’t forget your umbrella Wednesday

Tropical Storm Eta’s forecast track has changed. Yesterday it was looking like a Florida Panhandle landfall this weekend, but if you’ve checked your First Alert weather app, you already know that’s not the case now. Eta will likely strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and then weaken before making landfall into northwest Florida tomorrow afternoon. Eta should weaken rapidly to tropical depression status as it moves into northeast Florida early Friday morning and weaker still as it continues to move east into the Atlantic on Saturday.