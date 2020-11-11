CDC says face masks protect the wearer too

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance about face masks saying they will not only protect those around you, but they’ll also protect you.
The CDC had previously encouraged mask use as a way to help prevent infected people from spreading the coronavirus to others, but now it’s saying there’s an added benefit to wearing those masks.
It’s something many have assumed for a while, but now there’s new guidance from the CDC that masks also protect the wearer.
“Not only are they protecting their loved ones, protecting people in their congregation, protecting people wherever they go by wearing a mask, but by them wearing a mask, they now are …we can say to them you are getting some protection for yourself,” said President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson.
Dr. Williamson said we’re entering a challenging next few months with flu season underway and the holidays quickly approaching, so anything we can do to enhance mask wearing is going to be critical.
“Our seven-day average of new cases a week ago was slightly less than 1,300 cases per day. Our number of people hospitalized on a seven day average a week ago was roughly a thousand. Today, seven days later that seven-day average has gone from about 1,300 new cases per day to now 1,542. That takes us back to the days of mid-July at the height of the pandemic,” Dr. Williamson explained.
But doctors want to make it clear that wearing a mask for your own benefit does not mean you can engage in high-risk behaviors and think you won’t get infected.
“It still remains very unsafe with a mask on to go into a large group gathering, it is just an invitation to infection. Likewise, it remains unsafe to expose yourself with less than six feet distance,” Dr. Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson said the same cloth masks we’ve been wearing for the past several months will give you protection against COVID-19.
He said this is what we need to do to get this virus under control, until a vaccine and other treatments are available.
He said wearing a face covering helped back in July and it can work again if we all wear them.
