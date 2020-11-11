Birmingham police investigating Tuesday night homicide

November 11, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have not released any information on suspects while investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening in Birmingham.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Roberts Street shortly before 6 p.m. Arriving officers discovered a person lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds in the arms. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital and later died.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation suggests the suspect or suspects began firing shots at the victim from a vehicle.

Additional information has not been released.

