Behind the Front: Understanding Zeta

WBRC Chief Meteorologist JP Dice and Warning Coordination Meteorologist John DeBlock of the National Weather Service in Birmingham talk about Hurricane Zeta, including why the storm had so much impact and how it differed from storms they normally see this time of year.
