Bassmaster Classic champion hosting boat giveaway for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bassmaster Classic champion Randy Howell is holding a boat giveaway through King’s Home. Howell is a 27-year veteran of tour-level competition.
King’s Home’s purpose is to serve Christ by serving youth, women, and mothers with children. The organization operates 22 Christ-centered homes in central Alabama. Last year, King’s Home cared for over 350 youth, women, and adult moms with kids fleeing domestic violence, homelessness, neglect, and other horrific situations.
