Anniston man named Patriot of the Year by statewide veterans group, given a car

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On this Veterans Day, a special honor and special gift for a special veteran.
Wounded Warrior Alabama - a veterans group not affiliated with the national Wounded Warrior Project - named Tracy Stephens of Anniston as Patriot of the Year for his work with various veterans groups, including WWA and Flags for Vets.
He was given the keys to a Volkswagen Jetta to continue his work for veterans while involved long drives in Alabama.
Stephens and his wife only had one car previously, leaving his wife without a car while he used it in service to Alabama’s veterans.
“This is truly an awesome experience for me,” Stephens said. “I never would’ve dreamed the things that I do would have afforded me the opportunity to be presented this vehicle. It’s an amazing day for me.”
Wounded Warrior Alabama itself received a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the brief ceremony at Combat Park in Eastaboga.
Both vehicles were donated by Geico Insurance, recovered by the business as part of claim settlements.
Various repair shops in Alabama donated parts and labor to repair the vehicles to be good as new.
