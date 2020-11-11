Alexandria boy gets treehouse from Make-A-Wish of Alabama

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many little boys want a treehouse and some even have one.
But few have one like Rylan Hughes.
The Alexandria Middle School student was diagnosed earlier this year with Nieman-Pick disease Type C, a disease that causes the body to not break down cholesterol. It is a genetic disorder that causes deterioration throughout his entire body.
“Things will eventually start shutting down,” says his mother, Shanda Hughes.
So the Make a Wish Foundation in Alabama built him something he always wanted - a treehouse.
It includes a loft with a bed, working lights, and a bench where he can work on his Legos and Lego kits
Yes, the Legos were part of the deal.
“We had some Legos because I wanted some Legos, and there’s also, I don’t know I just like it,” Rylan said.
“He’s over the moon,” says Shanda Hughes. “He absolutely loves it, it’s every little boy’s dream come true.”
It also includes a deck with a swinging bridge, and a hammock.
Rylan and his younger brother have already been having fun in the house.
Rylan hasn’t spent the night there yet, but wanted to do so Tuesday night since school was out the next day for Veterans Day.
His parents want there to be a guardrail lining the loft, for safety reasons.
