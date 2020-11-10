68-year-old Homewood man accused of trying to entice a 12-year-old girl online

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police confirm they have warrants out for a 68-year-old man for Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child, and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.
Officers said on October 30 detectives with the Homewood Police Vice/Narcotics unit, acting in capacity as task force officers with the FBI’s Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Yorkshire Drive in Homewood.
Investigators said the investigation originated from a tip from Interpol to the FBI concerning Martin Brooks who they said had attempted to entice a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl online.
Detectives seized multiple electronic items which are being analyzed by the FBI.
Martin Brooks will be held on $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.