VIDEO: Chase ends in 2-car crash in front of The Pinnacle

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police are investigating a crash that ended following a chase Monday morning.
Authorities said around 10:30 a.m. a Trussville officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect had warrants out for his arrest and took off.
The chase lasted about two miles and ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle on Highway 11 in front of The Pinnacle Shopping Center.
Three passengers in the suspect’s car were hurt and taken to a hospital. A person in the other vehicle was hurt and also taken to a hospital.
The suspect is in custody and faces more charges.
