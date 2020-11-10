UAB at UTEP game moving ahead a day because of COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s game at UTEP, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 in El Paso, has been moved to Friday, Nov. 20 in Midland, Texas.
The game will be played at Grande Communications Stadium and kicks off at 11 a.m.
UAB leaders say the date and location changed because of an outbreak of COVID cases in the city of El Paso.
Both UAB and UTEP abide by Conference USA protocol of COVID testing three times a week.
There will be no fans allowed inside Grande Communications Stadium with only coaches, student-athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel and media permitted to attend the game.
UAB (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) hosts North Texas (2-3, 1-2 C-USA) this Saturday at 2 p.m. for its annual Salute to Service game.
