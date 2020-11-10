UAB doctor reacts to Eli Lilly antibody therapy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA has approved the emergency use of a coronavirus treatment produced by Eli Lilly.
Experts said it’s another tool to help those infected with COVID-19, but it could be a while before it’s ready.
The treatment works by attacking protein spikes to jumpstart your immune system.
But doctors said it isn’t cheap and takes a while to produce.
Late Monday, the FDA gave emergency approval for an Eli Lilly antibody therapy.
It uses proteins made in a lab, which mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off invaders like viruses.
“This antibody basically looks kind of like a y-shaped protein and it binds specifically to the enemy. In this case, the enemy will be the coronavirus. So, this antibody bonds and takes it out,” said Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at UAB, Dr. Michael Saag.
The therapy is aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in both adults and children.
Early tests showed people who got the medicine fared better than those who didn’t.
“So, it works as an anti-viral and we know that if that antibody therapy is given early in the course, then there’s much more effectiveness than if it’s given say late when someone enters a hospital,” Dr. Saag said.
Dr. Saag believes that if this treatment were inexpensive and easy to make, a lot of people would be getting it.
But since it’s not, it could be months before it’s widely used.
“So, it’ll probably find its niche in those people who have been recently diagnosed, who have developed symptoms and are starting to get pretty sick just before they might have to go in the hospital. That’s when the antibody would be given say four or five days into the course of illness,” Dr. Saag explained.
Right now, this treatment can only be given through an IV at a healthcare facility.
But the good news is Dr. Saag said you would only need one treatment, and the antibodies would probably last about six weeks.
