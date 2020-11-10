Rental bikes, scooters back in Birmingham soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rental bikes and scooters could be rolling through Birmingham again in just a couple of months.
On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved operating permits for two shared micromobility companies who applied, ‘Gotcha’ and ‘Veo’. ‘Gotcha’ will offer standing and sitting scooters as well as electric-assist bikes, while ‘Veo’ will offer electric scooters and pedal bikes.
The vehicles are for rent to people 19 and older, and must be ridden in the street in compliance with the micro-mobility ordinance the city passed earlier this year.
The services replace the popular ‘Zyp Bikeshare’ which the city says was the first in the nation to offer electric rental bikes, and which ended operations at the end of last year. Mariam Massoud, who has been working on the programs, says the city is encouraging riders not to leave the vehicles scattered around the city.
“We’ve started installing corrals already, those are going to be the zones where we encourage scooter and bike parking,” says Massoud.
She says the city has installed about 30 of the more than 90 corrals the city plans to finish installing by the end of the month. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, who serves on the council transportation committee says the city is seeking to expand the reach of city’s micro-mobility program beyond the ‘Zyp’ footprint.
“With the approval of these permits we will see several more transportation options across our city, from Woodlawn to North Birmingham to Five Points West,” says O’Quinn.
The services could be available to consumers as early as January.
