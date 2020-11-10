New free wi-fi access for thousands of Jefferson County students

“This Covid-19 Pandemic has allowed the Jefferson County Commission in partnership with the Jefferson County Schools to address the long overdue problem of the lack of high speed internet throughout Jefferson County. Thanks to our $115 million CARES Act funding, we are able to bring WiFi to six of the County Schools most needed areas. This is just the beginning,” said Shelia Tyson, Jefferson County Commissioner for District 2, who has been instrumental in moving this project forward.