Man dies in hospital after shooting incident at Side Effects night club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man dies at UAB hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Birmingham police officials, the incident happened on October 11th at Side Effects night club located on 2nd Ave. North.
Police say officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2:23 a.m. on October 11th. Upon arrival to the scene, they discovered 26-year-old Deundre Whitt lying on the floor inside of the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says he died on November 1st as a result of his injuries.
Birmingham police say this investigation is still ongoing. Detectives have not established a motive, and there are no suspects in custody.
