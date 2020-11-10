Leeds Fall Carnival begins Wednesday

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Fall Carnival is coming!
The event in downtown Leeds will run Wednesday through Sunday. It is located across from Lehigh and Windstream and will have carnival rides, games and fair food.
There is no admission to attend. You may purchase armbands good for unlimited rides.
Safety precautions will be taken, including sanitizing, social distancing and employee health screenings.
For more information, please contact Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce at 205-699-5001 or click here.
