JCHD reacts to the CDC’s Thanksgiving guidance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, you may be making plans to reconnect with family and friends. But the CDC has some new guidance you may want to think about, and the Jefferson County Department of Health is also weighing in.
The JCDH agrees with CDC’s recommendations to celebrate with members of your own household or consider a virtual Thanksgiving. However, if that’s not the plan, you’ll want to take extra precautions. The Jefferson County Department of Health recognizes that most people want to spend time with family and friends during Thanksgiving. But the coronavirus pandemic means you’ll have to get creative to keep everyone safe.
“If you’re able to have a meal outdoors, that’s something to strongly consider. I would consider limiting the number of guests in the gathering especially if they’re coming from different households,” said Deputy Health Officer for JCDH, Dr. David Hicks.
And if you’re the one hosting the event, Dr. Hicks recommends setting the expectations long before your guests arrive.
“One other thing to think about is having your guest bring their own food and their own individual utensils so they can still be in a shared space potentially so long as there is social distance, but they’re bringing their own food and you don’t have to worry about any cross contamination,” Dr. Hicks said.
He also recommends keeping windows open to help circulate the air indoors and requiring guests to wear face coverings, as well as staying far apart during the gathering.
But some wonder how practical this might be.
“This is a pandemic, so you’ll have a story…during the pandemic, this is how I celebrated Thanksgiving, but after that it’ll be something that hopefully you can joke about after the fact, but right now, this is no joking matter,” Dr. Hicks explained.
Dr. Hicks added that if you’re traveling out of state, you’ll want to check on the travel restrictions at your destination.
He also recommended getting a flu shot, to also help minimize the spread of that virus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.