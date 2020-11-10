Hoover PD K9 unit outfitted with new protective vests

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After the Hoover Police Department recently tried out some ballistic vests for working police dogs from a company in Canada, they were gifted six of them.
It all started when a company in Edmonton, Alberta, reached out to Hoover PD to try a couple of their vests for police dogs.
After Hoover’s K9 handlers chose one of them for use, the company told them an anonymous donor was donating five to the department and the company would donate one more to outfit all of their patrol dogs.
“I’m so grateful to LOF and their donors for outfitting all of our talented K9s. Our dogs work with their partners every day, and the added ballistic protection is invaluable,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.
You can check out some of the K9 officers in their new vests below:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.