First Alert for widely scattered showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is another warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Our average low should be in the mid 40s so we are roughly 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us fairly quiet this morning. We have some low-level clouds in place that should stay with us throughout the day. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will begin to increase today thanks to southeasterly winds spreading tropical moisture across the Southeast. Plan for a 30% chance for widely scattered showers today. Best chance for spotty showers will likely occur this evening and into the overnight hours. I think areas in east Alabama have the greatest chance to see some spotty light rain today. If you want to get a run in today, I wouldn’t let the 30% chance of rain slow you down. Rain chances look to increase across Central Alabama as we head into tonight and tomorrow.
First Alert for Rain on Veterans Day: An approaching cold front will begin to move into Central Alabama tomorrow morning. Ahead of the front, we plan for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to form across our state. Rain chances look higher along I-65 and for parts of east Alabama. By Wednesday evening, rain chances will begin to decrease in west Alabama. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a 60% chance for showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Wednesday night, rain chances will begin to decrease as the front moves into Georgia.
Dry and Slightly Cooler Air Returns Thursday into Friday: The best weather days of this week is shaping up to be on Thursday and Friday. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Dew points may lower a little once the cold front moves through. The big thing you’ll notice with this cold front is the cooler temperatures during the morning hours. We’ll likely see lows in the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will remain 5-7 degrees above average with highs in the mid 70s.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast is looking questionable due to model differences. We will have to watch Tropical Storm Eta as the latest track has it moving closer to the Gulf Coast this weekend. The good news is that Eta will likely weaken into a tropical depression by the time it approaches the Gulf Coast. The timing, track, and interaction with a cold front this weekend will determine how much rain we could see. For now, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll continue to show a 20% chance for rain on Saturday and a 30% chance for rain on Sunday. It is very possible that we may have to increase our rain chances. It all depends on Eta.
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Eta is stalled out in the southern Gulf of Mexico near western Cuba. Winds remain at 50 mph. The forecast shows Eta slowly moving to the north over the next couple of days. It is possible that Eta could strengthen a little over the next 48 hours, but it is forecast to remain as a tropical storm. The difference in the forecast is that the latest track has shifted significantly to the west. The cone now includes southeast Louisiana and spreads east towards the Florida Panhandle. It is possible that Eta could impact the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend. The good news is that it will be very weak. If Eta can hold together and stay on the path indicated by the National Hurricane Center, the main threat for the Alabama Gulf Coast will be rip currents, gusty winds, and some rain. We will closely monitor this system over the next five days and keep you updated. I do think changes are likely over the next several days.
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms: Subtropical Storm Theta formed yesterday evening. It has sustained winds up to 50 mph. It is official that the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has the most named storms on record beating out 2005. The good news about Theta is that is over open waters and will not impact the United States as it moves to the east.
Watching the Caribbean: The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that has a 60% (medium chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It remains way too early to determine when and where it will form. I do think Central America will need to be on alert though as it is possible more heavy rain and flooding could result from this system as we head into the weekend and early next week. It remains too early to determine if it will move into the Gulf. The next name on the list is “Iota”.
