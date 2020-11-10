First Alert for widely scattered showers Tuesday

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Eta is stalled out in the southern Gulf of Mexico near western Cuba. Winds remain at 50 mph. The forecast shows Eta slowly moving to the north over the next couple of days. It is possible that Eta could strengthen a little over the next 48 hours, but it is forecast to remain as a tropical storm. The difference in the forecast is that the latest track has shifted significantly to the west. The cone now includes southeast Louisiana and spreads east towards the Florida Panhandle. It is possible that Eta could impact the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend. The good news is that it will be very weak. If Eta can hold together and stay on the path indicated by the National Hurricane Center, the main threat for the Alabama Gulf Coast will be rip currents, gusty winds, and some rain. We will closely monitor this system over the next five days and keep you updated. I do think changes are likely over the next several days.