Etowah County sets new COVID-19 record

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - There has been another COVID-19 spike in Etowah County.
Last week the county set a record when 123 new cases were reported in a single day.
The EMA reports more than 43 new cases a day in the last six days with a total of 60 deaths, eight deaths in just the last week.
“Still, the 25 to 49 age group is the most infected across the state. It’s running at about 38 percent. And still, our seniors are experiencing the most deaths,” says Marc Golden, an emergency management specialist.
Golden gave the EMA’s weekly report to the Gadsden City Council Tuesday.
Golden says the numbers sometimes fluctuate because some doctors' offices don’t release them every day, sometimes every few days.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.