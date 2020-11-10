Demolition begins for old Century Plaza that will become logistics center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition crews worked to bring down the old Century Plaza in east Birmingham.
They were tearing down the Sears building Tuesday.
It’s the end of an era for what was once one of Birmingham’s most popular malls.
In July the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to rezone the former Century Plaza property.
Amazon announced in early November they would build a new delivery station at the location.
The Century Plaza Mall has been closed since 2009.
