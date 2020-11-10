DCH Regional Medical Center sees increase in COVID-19 positive patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Administrators at Tuscaloosa’s DCH Regional Medical Center are asking people to be more cautious right now.
The hospital has experienced a spike in COVID-19 positive patients needing medical treatment.
“It is certainly concerning to see the numbers go up so rapidly,” according to Andy North.
North, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the DCH Health System, admitted many at West Alabama’s largest health system are worried by what they’ve seen recently.
Last week at one point, as few as 37 people needed treatment for coronavirus at DCH. The situation is worse this week.
“As of about an hour ago, we’re in the mid 70′s for the total positive inpatients,” North said.
Many of the COVID-19 positive patients at DCH are 65 or older. Although the cases have not been linked to one particular event, North said they believe most of them have experienced common behaviors.
“I don’t know if I’d call it a second wave. But we probably can attribute it to things such as community events, there’s a lot of more of that going on right now,” North added.
Hospital personnel want people to be more cautious as we’re heading into the holidays. That includes having events outside if you can, as well washing your hands, wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.