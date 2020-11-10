COVID-19 patient spike at DCH prompts safety changes

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa is reporting a significant jump in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since last week. The hospital is also making some modifications with hopes of improving safety for staff and visitors.
DCH has seen a 30 COVID-19 patient increase over the weekend. There were 41 patient hospitalizations on Friday. As of Monday, DCH reported that 71 COVID-19 patients are in their care.
Some changes at the hospital include the re-opening of the main south entrance, which features some modifications to increase the flow and safety of staff and visitors. A walled-in space with screening stations has been created just inside the south entrance too.
Staff members enter to the left through the large revolving door, and visitors enter through the individual door to the right. Visitors and staff should all exit through the discharge waiting area.
Also a new visitation policy is allowing one visitor per patient, and DCH staff is urging people to wear a mask correctly when they come in to their facility.
