Clanton firefighters get new life-saving devices

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Fire Department now has a new life saving device.
Fire medics demonstrated the new CPR device for the city council.
It’s called “LUCAS” and is able to give patients continued mechanical chest compressions, which allows for quality CPR for a long period of time.
The Clanton Police Chief said the device gives crews an extra set of hands.
The department also got a new Defibrillator and AED cardiac monitor to be used on their RTV at events like football games.
The new devices are being paid for through CARES Act funds.
